About Us





Nestled in the heart of Salem, MA, Witchside Tavern exudes a unique charm that welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy witchy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a new menu full of both classic and local favorites. Our diverse offerings cater to every palate, whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or dinner for two. We welcome all, including large groups (Call Ahead).