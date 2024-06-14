  • Roasted Chicken
  Welcome to

    Witchside Tavern!


    Casual themed eatery with a diverse menu of breakfast platters, sandwiches, smash burgers, shareables, wraps, & comfort food.

    Nestled in the heart of Salem, MA, Witchside Tavern exudes a unique charm that welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy witchy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a new menu full of both classic and local favorites. Our diverse offerings cater to every palate, whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or dinner for two. We welcome all, including large groups (Call Ahead).

Come alone, Come with friends. We welcome large groups, call ahead to reserve.