1/6
Let your tastebuds experience the magic.
About Us
Welcome to
Witchside Tavern!
Casual themed eatery with a diverse menu of breakfast platters, sandwiches, smash burgers, shareables, wraps, & comfort food.
About Us
Nestled in the heart of Salem, MA, Witchside Tavern exudes a unique charm that welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy witchy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a new menu full of both classic and local favorites. Our diverse offerings cater to every palate, whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or dinner for two. We welcome all, including large groups (Call Ahead).