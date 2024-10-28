Witchside Tavern
Witchside Specials
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Benedicts
Omelets
Create Your Own
Build your own omelet$16.00
Derby Omelet
Homemade corned beef hash with diced potatoes and cheese$16.00
Devils Omelet
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheddar cheese. Topped with Pico de gallo and hot sauce$16.00
Garden Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cheese$16.00
Meatlovers Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, kielbasa, linguica and cheese$16.00
Philly Steak Omelet
Shaved steak, pappers, onions and cheese$16.00
Western Omelet
Ham, cheese, peppers and onions$16.00
Witches Omelet
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, provolone cheese$16.00
Sweet Tooth
Belgian Waffle$10.00
Full Stack of French Toast$10.00
Full Stack of Pancakes$10.00
Loaded French Toast
Texas french toasted topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream$15.00
Nutella French Toast$14.00
Pumpkin Pancakes$13.00
Short Stack of French Toast$7.00
Short Stack of Pancakes$7.00
Single French Toast$3.00
Single Pancake$3.00
Witchside French Toast
Thick sweet cinnamon bread$14.00
Loaded Waffle
Belgian Waffle topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream$15.00
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Chopped tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil and mozzarella cheese$14.00
Fig and Brie Fondue
Creamy brie with fig jam, served hot with a roasted garlic baguette$15.00
Coconut Shrimp
Served with sweet and sour sauce$15.00
Pulled Pork Tots
Tater tots, tender lean smoked pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives$15.00
Potato Skins
Potatoes with melted cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and sour cream$15.00
Nachos
Baked tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, salsa and sour cream$15.00
Chicken Wings
Regular, buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, teryaki$15.00
Crispy Chicken Fingers
Served with sauce of your choice$15.00
Fried Calamari
Calamari lightly breaded and fried crispy$15.00
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
Quesadilla
Cheese, and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream$14.00
Soft Bavarian Pretzels
Served with our housemade cheese sauce$14.00
Combo Egg Rolls
4 Crispy egg rolls stuffed with (2) buffalo chicken and (2) philly cheesesteak$14.00
Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Fried chicken cutlet, our famous buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese$18.00
Roasted Vegetable Flatbread
Balsamic onion jam, roasted tomato, sweet and savory vegetables, arugula, basil aioli$17.00
Sicilian Flatbread
Our traditional marinara with creamy mozzarella$14.00
Prosciutto Fig Flatbread
Fig jam, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze$18.00
Soup and Salads
Cup Chowder$8.00
Bowl Chowder$10.00
Cup Soup$6.00
Bowl Soup$8.00
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil topped with a balsamic glaze$12.00
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese mixed with our housemade dressing$14.00
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers and cucumbers with your choice of dressing$10.00
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, and olives$14.00
Orchard Salad
Mixed greens, sliced apple, cranberries, strawberries, walnuts, goat cheese, and cranberry vinaigrette dressing$16.00
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hardboiled egg$15.00
Side of Pita Bread$2.00
Smash Burgers
Cali Burger
Two smash patties, avocado, fried egg, provalone, Witchside sauce$20.00
Jalapeno Burger
Two smash patties, jalapenos, onion rings, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce$19.00
Witchside Burger
Two smash patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Witchside sauce$17.00
Salem Burger
To smash patties, mushroom, swiss, sauteed mushrooms$17.00
Southwest Black Bean Burger (V)
Two southwest black bean patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Witchside saucen$17.00
Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, croutons, parmesan cheese, and romaine lettuce$19.00
Chicken Mozzarella Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil$18.00
Fried Haddock
Served with cole slaw$18.00
Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster served with a cup of clam chowder and cole slaw$40.00
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto$18.00
Reuben on Rye
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled on dark rye$19.00
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese$19.00
Napolitano Chicken Sandwich
Lightly fried panko chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato with balsamic glaze$19.00
Cali Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, chipotle aioli$19.00
Crosstown BBQ Pork Panini
Hardwood smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, topped with house coleslaw$18.00
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and with buffalo sauce$18.00
BBQ Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and with BBQ sauce$18.00
Plain Grilled Chicken Wrap$18.00
Dinners
Baked Haddock
Baked haddock with your choice of 2 sides$28.00
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon in a blood orange creme sauce served with jasmone rice and vegetables$28.00
Fish and Chips
Fried haddock served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$24.00
Fried Shrimp
Served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$26.00
Grilled Steak Tips
House marinated tips served with your choice of 2 sides$28.00
Mediterranean Chicken Kabob
Served with your choice of 2 sides$25.00
Fettucini Alfredo$17.00
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Breakfast Sides
Bagel
Sesame, Everything, Plain$5.00
Bowl Fruit$10.00
Breakfast Meat
Bacon, ham, sausage, linguica, kielbasa, loukaniko$6.00
Corned Beef Hash
Homemade corned beef hash$10.00
Hollandaise Sauce$4.00
Home Fries$5.00
Homemade Muffins
Corn, Blueberry$4.00
One Egg
One egg cooked your way$2.00
Pure Maple Syrup$4.00
Side Avocado$3.00
Side Fruit$4.00
Side of hashbrowns$5.00
Side of Nutella$3.00
Toast
Your choice toasted with butter$4.00