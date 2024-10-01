Witchside Tavern
Witchside Specials
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Benedicts
Omelets
- Create Your Own
Build your own omelet$16.00
- Derby Omelet
Homemade corned beef hash with diced potatoes and cheese$16.00
- Devils Omelet
Peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheddar cheese. Topped with Pico de gallo and hot sauce$16.00
- Garden Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cheese$16.00
- Meatlovers Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, kielbasa, linguica and cheese$16.00
- Philly Steak Omelet
Shaved steak, pappers, onions and cheese$16.00
- Western Omelet
Ham, cheese, peppers and onions$16.00
- Witches Omelet
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, provolone cheese$16.00
Sweet Tooth
- Belgian Waffle$10.00
- Full Stack of French Toast$10.00
- Full Stack of Pancakes$10.00
- Loaded French Toast
Texas french toasted topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream$15.00
- Nutella French Toast$14.00
- Pumpkin Pancakes$13.00
- Short Stack of French Toast$7.00
- Short Stack of Pancakes$7.00
- Single French Toast$3.00
- Single Pancake$3.00
- Witchside French Toast
Thick sweet cinnamon bread$14.00
- Loaded Waffle
Belgian Waffle topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream$15.00
Appetizers
- Bruschetta
Chopped tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil and mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Fig and Brie Fondue
Creamy brie with fig jam, served hot with a roasted garlic baguette$15.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Served with sweet and sour sauce$15.00
- Pulled Pork Tots
Tater tots, tender lean smoked pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives$15.00
- Potato Skins
Potatoes with melted cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and sour cream$15.00
- Nachos
Baked tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, salsa and sour cream$15.00
- Chicken Wings
Regular, buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, teryaki$15.00
- Crispy Chicken Fingers
Served with sauce of your choice$15.00
- Fried Calamari
Calamari lightly breaded and fried crispy$15.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
- Quesadilla
Cheese, and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream$14.00
- Soft Bavarian Pretzels
Served with our housemade cheese sauce$14.00
- Combo Egg Rolls
4 Crispy egg rolls stuffed with (2) buffalo chicken and (2) philly cheesesteak$14.00
Flatbread
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Fried chicken cutlet, our famous buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese$18.00
- Roasted Vegetable Flatbread
Balsamic onion jam, roasted tomato, sweet and savory vegetables, arugula, basil aioli$17.00
- Sicilian Flatbread
Our traditional marinara with creamy mozzarella$14.00
- Prosciutto Fig Flatbread
Fig jam, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze$18.00
Soup and Salads
- Cup Chowder$8.00
- Bowl Chowder$10.00
- Cup Soup$6.00
- Bowl Soup$8.00
- Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil topped with a balsamic glaze$12.00
- Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese mixed with our housemade dressing$14.00
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers and cucumbers with your choice of dressing$10.00
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, and olives$14.00
- Orchard Salad
Mixed greens, sliced apple, cranberries, strawberries, walnuts, goat cheese, and cranberry vinaigrette dressing$16.00
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hardboiled egg$15.00
- Side of Pita Bread$2.00
Smash Burgers
- Cali Burger
Two smash patties, avocado, fried egg, provalone, Witchside sauce$20.00
- Jalapeno Burger
Two smash patties, jalapenos, onion rings, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce$19.00
- Witchside Burger
Two smash patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Witchside sauce$17.00
- Salem Burger
To smash patties, mushroom, swiss, sauteed mushrooms$17.00
- Southwest Black Bean Burger (V)
Two southwest black bean patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Witchside saucen$17.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, croutons, parmesan cheese, and romaine lettuce$19.00
- Chicken Mozzarella Panini
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil$18.00
- Fried Haddock
Served with cole slaw$18.00
- Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster served with a cup of clam chowder and cole slaw$40.00
- Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto$18.00
- Reuben on Rye
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled on dark rye$19.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Philly steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese$19.00
- Napolitano Chicken Sandwich
Lightly fried panko chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato with balsamic glaze$19.00
- Cali Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, chipotle aioli$19.00
- Crosstown BBQ Pork Panini
Hardwood smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, topped with house coleslaw$18.00
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and with buffalo sauce$18.00
- BBQ Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and with BBQ sauce$18.00
- Plain Grilled Chicken Wrap$18.00
Dinners
- Baked Haddock
Baked haddock with your choice of 2 sides$28.00
- Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon in a blood orange creme sauce served with jasmone rice and vegetables$28.00
- Fish and Chips
Fried haddock served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$24.00
- Fried Shrimp
Served with fries, onion rings and cole slaw$26.00
- Grilled Steak Tips
House marinated tips served with your choice of 2 sides$28.00
- Mediterranean Chicken Kabob
Served with your choice of 2 sides$25.00
- Fettucini Alfredo$17.00
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Breakfast Sides
- Bagel
Sesame, Everything, Plain$5.00
- Bowl Fruit$10.00
- Breakfast Meat
Bacon, ham, sausage, linguica, kielbasa, loukaniko$6.00
- Corned Beef Hash
Homemade corned beef hash$10.00
- Hollandaise Sauce$4.00
- Home Fries$5.00
- Homemade Muffins
Corn, Blueberry$4.00
- One Egg
One egg cooked your way$2.00
- Pure Maple Syrup$4.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Side of hashbrowns$5.00
- Side of Nutella$3.00
- Toast
Your choice toasted with butter$4.00